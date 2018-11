Events, News

InVID will have a booth in the ICT 2018 Exhibition, which is part of the flagship EU meeting on Information and Communication Technologies, the ICT 2018 event, taking place in Vienna on 4-6 December 2018. Meet us in Hall X3, Stand i24 to see the latest InVID tools and technologies in action, and explore collaboration possibilities.

We will also be organizing an ICT 2018 networking session on fighting disinformation; join our session on December 5, 16:30 to 17:15, in Hall L4.