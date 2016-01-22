InVID project

The InVID innovation action develops a knowledge verification platform to detect emerging stories and assess the reliability of newsworthy video files and content spread via social media.

Third issue of the InVID Newsletter

We are pleased to announce the release of the third issue of the InVID newsletter! The aim of this issue ...
InVID at ICT 2018: A wrap-up

As it was one of the final dissemination events of the InVID project, and a rather successful one, we portray ...
Fighting Disinformation through Human, Crowd and Artificial Intelligence

InVID co-organized a Networking session at ICT 2018 in Vienna, Austria. The session took place in Room L4 on December 5th. Positioned ...
Meet InVID at the ICT 2018 Event

InVID will have a booth in the ICT 2018 Exhibition, which is part of the flagship EU meeting on Information ...
InVID at the 7th media festival Naprej/Forward

The InVID project and InVID Verification Plugin were presented on Friday, Nov. 23, by Vasileios Mezaris at the 7th media ...
The force of falsity

In a lecture given at the University of Bologna in the mid-nineties, entitled "The force of falsity" and later included ...
