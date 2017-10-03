InVID at FIBEP World Media Intelligence Congress 2017

Events, News

The theme for the 2017 FIBEP World Media Intelligence Congress, to be held in Berlin from 04-06 October 2017, will be Media Intelligence and the New Paradigm of Brand Communication, including a special session on “How to Analyze in an Alternative Facts World”.

Prof. Arno Scharl from webLyzard technology will present results of the InVID project as part of his keynote presentation on “Automated Rumor Detection and Visualization”, with a special focus on the project’s prototypical applications – the InVID Verification App, the InVID Verification Plugin, and the InVID Visual Analytics Dashboard including its real-time story detection and streamgraph visualization components (see also https://invid.weblyzard.com).