The InVID technologies at ACM Multimedia 2017

The InVID technologies for media discovery and verification will be presented at the ACM Multimedia Conference 2017 that will take place on October 23-27, 2017, at Mountain View, CA USA.

Dr. Lyndon Nixon from MODUL Technology GmbH will present the latest developments of the InVID project on detecting news stories from Twitter streams and using those stories to collect automatically relevant videos from social networks. Specifically, Dr. Nixon will address the need to first find good candidate videos from the haystack of social networks and explain how the InVID Dashboard (see screenshot bellow) can be used to browse news stories and relevant video posted about those stories, helping journalists more easily identify candídates for verification.

Following, Dr. Vasileios Mezaris from Information Technologies Institute of the Centre for Research and Technology Hellas will focus on the necessity to evaluate the trustworthiness of user-generated videos published on social networks, aiming either to verify their authenticity and veracity or to debunk fake videos. In this context, Dr. Mezaris will demonstrate the use and functionality of the InVID Verification Plugin (see screenshot bellow) for assessing the reliability of a user-generated video, by investigating the originality, the contextual information, the existence of potential tampering, and the relation to other newsworthy videos.

These talks will be part of the 1st International Workshop on Multimedia Verification that will be held in conjunction with the ACM Multimedia Conference 2017.