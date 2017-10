News

We are thrilled to inform you that there are now more than 1000 users of the InVID verification plugin! And lots of content that has been processed over the last months for debunking fake news!

We are inviting every single user to take the survey and give us feedback about the tool! Then, we promise to make it even better!

If you haven’t discovered the tool yet, get it for free from: http://www.invid-project.eu/verify