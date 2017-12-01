InVID at UN experts’ meeting on Digital Image Authentication and Classification

Events, News

Members of the InVID team will take part in a focused workshop organized by the UN High Commission for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva on December 6-7.

This experts’ meeting on “Digital Image Authentication and Classification” will look into:

how human rights investigations are conducted by OHCHR & NGOs;

what image- and multimedia-related problems and technical challenges are encountered in the course of such investigations;

and how existing and under-development tools for authenticating, analyzing, and classifying digital images (including tools we are developing in InVID!) could contribute to the work of human rights investigators.