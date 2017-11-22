Check the new functionalities of the InVID Verification Plugin

News

We are happy to announce that a new version of the InVID plugin for video verification was released on November 20th 2017. This version contains a number of new functionalities and improvements that were based on the collected feedback from the users of the tool. In particular, the latest release of the InVID verification plugin:

Integrates an improved version of the video contextual verification tool that supports UTC time conversion, multilingual comment detection and verification and progressive display of results.

Allows the application of reverse image search on YouTube thumbnails through the Bing engine.

Includes an extended version of the video keyframe extraction tool that offers additional keyframes for reverse keyframe search.

Provides an improved presentation of the collected image/video metadata.

Integrates Google Analytics for gathering information about its use (related privacy disclaimer has been added in the “About” tab of the tool).

Contains a tutorial that explains the different functionalities of plugin.

Get the Chrome- and Firefox-compatible versions of this release, from http://www.invid-project.eu/verify and send us your feedback!