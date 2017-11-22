Check the new functionalities of the InVID Verification Plugin

We are happy to announce that a new version of the InVID plugin for video verification was released on November 20th 2017. This version contains a number of new functionalities and improvements that were based on the collected feedback from the users of the tool. In particular, the latest release of the InVID verification plugin:
- Integrates an improved version of the video contextual verification tool that supports UTC time conversion, multilingual comment detection and verification and progressive display of results.
- Allows the application of reverse image search on YouTube thumbnails through the Bing engine.
- Includes an extended version of the video keyframe extraction tool that offers additional keyframes for reverse keyframe search.
- Provides an improved presentation of the collected image/video metadata.
- Integrates Google Analytics for gathering information about its use (related privacy disclaimer has been added in the “About” tab of the tool).
- Contains a tutorial that explains the different functionalities of plugin.
Get the Chrome- and Firefox-compatible versions of this release, from http://www.invid-project.eu/verify and send us your feedback!